WALTON, Fl. (CBS46) -- Walton County Police arrested 27-year-old Elvin Virgilio Yanez-Amaya of Gwinnett County on Wednesday in Florida.
Police reported Yanez-Amaya to have four active warrants for Aggravated Sodomy, Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Sodomy, and Aggravated Assault.
The incident happened on June 24 when Gwinnett County Police were searching for Yanez-Amaya after receiving a report from his girlfriend. She told police she was allegedly sodomized by her boyfriend against her will.
