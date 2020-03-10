ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta man was acquitted by a jury in connection to a fatal February 2019 shooting.
A year ago, Garood Mocombe was arrested when Atlanta Police believed he was fleeing the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Campbellton Road SW. It was alleged that he was involved in a heated argument with a man, and that at some point things grew out of control resulting in the other man being shot under his arm. He later died from his injuries.
After a trial, a jury acquitted Mocombe of the crime on January 31, 2020.
(1) comment
The racist Jury let a cold blooded murderer go.
