MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Shoppers at a Cobb County Walmart were stunned Monday morning when a man involved in an alleged domestic situation provoked a store evacuation.
Police said a 911 call regarding a family dispute came in around 7:49 a.m. At the time, there were no reports of a weapon being used or any known injuries.
However, moments later a dispatcher escalated the call when the man, later identified as Jerry Wayne Thompson, grabbed a large kitchen knife, began to remove it from the packaging, and aggressively approached a store employee. As a result, the store was evacuated for ensure the safety of other employees and customers. Police also say Thompson was behind the initial 911 call.
When officers arrived to the store located in the 200 block of Cobb Parkway, the 50-year-old suspect was arrested. He was transported to Cobb County Adult Detention Center. He is facing the following charges: Simple assault and disorderly conduct.
The incident comes on the heels of two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Ohio stirring concern from the public.
"The Marietta Police Department understands our community is concerned after the horrific shootings that occurred over the weekend in Texas and Ohio," said spokesperson for the police department. "Today, we applaud Walmart for the coordinated and methodical way they worked with us to ensure everyone's safety.
