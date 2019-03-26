Norcross, GA (CBS46) Some people have different methods as they search to find a job, especially a man in Gwinnett County.
Police say on March 6, a man walked into a laundromat on Indian Trail Road in unincorporated Norcross and asked an employee if any jobs were available.
When the employee said no, police say the man became irritated. He tried to enter an 'employees only' area and pushed another employee while doing so.
According to the two employees, the man then tried to steal a bowl of coins but dropped it when the employees tried to wrestle the bowl away from him.
The suspect fled the scene and the employees called 911.
The suspect is described as a black male around 16 to 19 years-old. He stands about 5'6" tall and weighs around 150-160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a light-beige North Face hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and he was carrying a book bag.
If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.
Watch surveillance video of the incident (Don't see the video? Click here!)
We need your assistance identifying a robbery suspect. Watch the video. Share this tweet.Anonymous tipsters can call @StopCrimeATL 404-577-8477 with tips for a #CashReward pic.twitter.com/onbHKveVnb— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) March 26, 2019
