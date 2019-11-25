CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The elite fugitive squad in Clayton County has been enlisted to locate a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a female victim.
Jeremy Miguel Anderson landed on Sheriff Victor Hill's radar over the weekend on Nov. 24. Anderson allegedly bound a female with duck tape, stuck a sock in her mouth, and threatened to cut off her toes if she made a sound.
She was then struck in the head multiple times, her neck was bruised, and her shoulder was cut with a knife. Deputies have not explained the woman's relationship to the suspect, nor has a motive been disclosed.
Anderson is described as a white male, 5'9", weighs around 140 lbs., and has black hair with brown eyes. He is considered armed and very dangerous.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
