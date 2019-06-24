ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are looking for the person who stole a vehicle from a valet service.
Police say a white Dodge Charger was running outside of the City Central parking deck on Main Street when a man got inside and took off.
The vehicle owner says he was in a nearby restaurant for 15 minutes when he was told his car had been stolen.
A valet employee tried to stop the thief by standing in front of the vehicle.
He was hit by the car but suffered only minor injuries.
