ATLANTA (CBS46) — Police are looking for a man after he allegedly crashed into a home damaging a number of parked vehicles.
It happened Thursday morning. The resident says she went to get water and looked up to find the tail end of a truck and part of her boat inside her house. Two vehicles also appeared to have sustained damage.
"It went by so fast," she told CBS46. "I thought somebody was trying to steal the boat."
The resident also noted smelling gas from the boat, which prompted her to call 9-1-1 over concern that it could ignite.
On scene, investigators learned that a man, believed to be under the influence, was driving along Clay Road when he apparently lost control near the home and crashed into a pickup truck, boat and car parked in the yard.
No arrests have been made at this time.
