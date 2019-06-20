MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a man accused of driving off with a Range Rover from a Clayton County dealership without paying for it.
Baranco Automotive general manager Darryl Ford tells CBS46 News that the man came to the dealership to test drive the Range Rover but never returned with the vehicle once he drove off the lot.
Ford also says that car thefts from dealerships are on the rise.
"There's a lot of this activity going around, especially in the neighborhood," Ford told CBS46. "A couple of my dealer friends down the street had some occurrences recently. A group of people came in after hours, stealing some cars, and it's going on a little bit more often then normal."
If you've seen the man in the photograph, you're asked to call Morrow Police at 770-961-4006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.