ATLANTA (CBS46) --
A man who allegedly exposed himself at a hotel fell to his death as he tried to leave the scene.
According to Atlanta Police, the man exposed himself to a housekeeper at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. APD said the housekeeper told security who went to confront the man about the incident.
Police said the man ran from security and attempted to leap from one balcony to another to escape security. He missed his jump on the 11th floor and fell to his death.
Peter McMahon, General Manager of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta issued the following statement about the incident.
“The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Atlanta. We are saddened by the event that occurred at our hotel and our thoughts go out to all who have been affected by this terrible situation. We are assisting the authorities investigating the matter.”
