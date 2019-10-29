SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Snellville Police need the public’s help in identifying a man after he spent over $1,500 on a purchase using a stolen credit card at a Target.
He was last seen wearing a blue vest, a blue Nike baseball cap, and glasses.
If you have information, please contact Det. Thomas at 770-985-3520.
