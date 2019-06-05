CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County Police arrested 18-year-old Thomas Bernard on Wednesday for allegedly dragging a woman into a wooded area and raping her.
The victim was at a bus stop near Flint-River Road and Glenwood Drive when she was kidnapped, taken to a wooded area, robbed and raped.
Bernard was located and arrested within an hour of attacking the woman. He was transferred to Georgia's toughest para-military jail.
