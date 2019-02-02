TUCKER, GA (CBS460 DeKalb County Police are searching for a suspect who is allegedly responsible for the stabbing death of his mother.
Richard Merritt allegedly stabbed Shirley Merritt to death in her residence located in the 1500 block of Planters Row in Stone Mountain on Saturday.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 5'10" and weighs around 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
He may be travelling in his mother's brown 2009 Lexus RX350 with GA tag CBV-6004. There is an active murder warrant for his arrest.
Anyone with information is advised to contact police.
