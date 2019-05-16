DACULA, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Gwinnett County say three boys reported they saw a man recording people in a bathroom stall at a park that hosts several youth sports leagues.
At about 9 p.m. Monday, an officer responded to Rabbit Hill Park near Dacula where the boys told officers they were waiting in line to use the bathroom when they saw a man with a cell phone recording video of people in a bathroom stall.
Police believe the victims were a father and son. The son is possibly a player on one of the youth baseball teams.
The boys described the suspect as a heavy-set white man with black hair and a bald spot. They reported that he had a black goatee and was wearing pink shorts and a black "Mountain View" t-shirt.
The officer who responded searched the park for a man fitting the description but was unable to find him. They also checked surveillance video but were unable to find the man.
People who regularly visit the park say the allegation is disturbing.
"I've never felt unsafe coming either by myself or with my kids, but like with anywhere, you have to be alert and you have to be aware of what's going on," said park visitor Jennifer Cooper.
If you have any information that might be beneficial for detectives, you're asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5000.
