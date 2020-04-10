CONYERS (CBS46)—Conyers police are searching for the man who attempted to break into a business.
The incident happened at the Mountain Motorsports on Iris Drive on April 7, just before 5 a.m.
According to a press release from Conyers police, the person pictured allegedly shot out a glass door in order to gain entry to the location.
The suspect is described as a medium build male with glasses, wearing a black stocking cap, grey hooded jacket, black/white basketball shorts, and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.