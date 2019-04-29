ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The man who investigators say was smoking pot instead of watching two toddlers when the children fell into a backyard pool nearly drowning faces more charges than first reported.
Rockdale County investigators arrested 21-year-old Trevor Chase Bohannon of Conyers. He is charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children.
The police report says that Bohannon was supposed to be watching the two children, who are 3 and 2. It also says that instead, he left them alone for about 15 minutes while he and a friend smoked pot in the garage.
Just after 12:30 in the afternoon of April 25, first responders were called to a home in the southern region of the county. The toddlers were in the backyard, pulled from a pool.
One of the children was breathing while the other was not. A sheriff's office lieutenant began CPR on the young boy until an ambulance arrived.
The two children were taken to Scottish Rite where the young boy was resuscitated. The two children were last listed in critical condition.
Earlier story: Toddlers in critical condition after near-drowning
