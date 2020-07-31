COBB CO (CBS46)—A Cobb County man is facing serious charges after leading officers on a high-speed chase.
According to Cobb Police, officers received a 9-1-1 call early Friday morning from a woman who said her boyfriend drove over her mailbox after an argument.
When officers responded to the scene, the man reportedly sent the woman a text message threatening to kill her.
Officers later spotted the man’s vehicle on East Lake Road near New Kemp Road, however, the man refused to stop.
There was a short vehicle pursuit, and the man later drove into a creek in a person’s yard.
The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police have not released the man's name.
No Cobb County officers were injured during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.