A Riverdale man is behind bars after allegedly attempting to weaponize COVID-19 during an attempted bank robbery.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, on November 28, a man entered the Chase Bank located near the 7100 block of Highway 85 and gave a bank teller a note reportedly demanding cash.
“The suspect did not display a weapon but stated he had tested positive for COVID-19, and that if the bank did not comply with his demands, he would begin to infect everyone in the branch” Sheriff Hill’s office reported.
The bank employee called the police, and the man left without getting any money.
Riverdale police responded to the bank and identified the suspect as Victor H. Crawley, 51.
On Thursday, Clayton County deputies tracked down and arrested Crawley at his Social Circle home.
According to Sheriff Hill, Crawley told detectives that he had fallen on hard times and he needed about $2,000 to catch up on past-due bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.