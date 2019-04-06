Police say a man was ambushed and shot in Atlanta Saturday while attempting to visit his girlfriend.
The incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the 2800 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
As the man walked toward his girlfriend's unit, he was ambushed by another man with a gun and told to give up the keys to his vehicle and his belongings, according to authorities.
Police say during a fight, both men were shot and taken to the hospital.
One of the men died due to his injuries, according to authorities, although police didn't say if the man killed was the accused robber or victim.
