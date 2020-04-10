ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured an innocent bystander.
The shooting happened just after midnight on Friday in northwest Atlanta.
According to an Atlanta police department spokesperson, officers responded to the 700 block of Proctor Street for a person shot call.
When officers arrived, a man was found fatally shot inside of a vehicle and a woman was found shot as well.
The woman, described by police as an innocent bystander, was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.
The woman is in her 30's and police said the man is between the age of 25 and 30 years old.
Police said the man was shot while he was inside of his vehicle and the shooter is believed to have been on foot.
According to police, they do not have a motive for the shooting and they are asking anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
