DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta man and a Lithonia teen are behind bars and facing murder charges in connection to a Stone Mountain shooting.
On May 9, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, along with the DeKalb County Police Department and Doraville Police K-9 Unit, arrested Delon Rashaud Johnson, 22, and a 16 year-old teen who were suspected in the shooting death of Kejuan McCullen.
Both suspects had been present at a party on Glen Cove Drive in Stone Mountain when a fight erupted. Johnson allegedly shot McCullen in the head, killing him.
This is an on-going investigation; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.