ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are looking for two women and a man who allegedly shot and attempted to rob a man during a home invasion.
According to police, officers responded to a person shot call Wednesday on Sherrie Lane in southwest Atlanta. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police said the man told officers he invited a woman he met on a dating app over to his home.
The woman arrived with a female friend, police say.
While the three of them were inside of the home, a man entered the home with a rifle, according to police.
The homeowner had a weapon and shots were exchanged. The homeowner was shot in the leg and treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.
The homeowner told police he believes one of the females was shot as well.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404 577-TIPS.
