ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting of a man and his vehicle early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a person shot at 261 Mills St around 12:05 a.m. Upon arrival a man flagged them down stating he was shot.
The victim told officers that while in a verbal dispute, the suspect produced a handgun and fired several shots at the victim's vehicle.
The victim was struck once and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
