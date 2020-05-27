GORDON CO., GA (CBS46)—A man and woman are behind bars after a standoff with police at a motel.
According to the Gordon County Sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the Express Inn on State Route 225 to check on criminal activity.
When deputies arrived, they arrested a woman, however, deputies said a man produced a handgun and ran back into a hotel room.
The Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team responded to the scene and deployed an armored vehicle, which broke down the hotel room door.
Moments later, deputies were able to enter the room and take the man into custody.
Police said there were no serious injuries during the incident and charges are pending against the man and woman.
