ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta police are looking for the culprits who carjacked a man and woman early Monday morning.
The carjacking happened on Pharr road near North Fulton Drive just after midnight.
According to police, a man and woman were talking while sitting inside of a white 2014 Range Rover.
Moments later, the man and woman approached by two armed men who demanded the man and woman exit the vehicle.
The gunmen then hopped inside of the vehicle and drove away, police said.
The man and woman were not injured and police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
