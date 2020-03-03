CARROLL Co., GA (CBS46)—Carroll County investigators are working to find the people who opened fie on a home, injuring a man and woman.
The drive-by shooting happened on Emma Gilley Drive around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Carroll County Sheriff's office.
The spokesperson said both the man and woman had non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman was grazed by a bullet, and it was not immediately clear where the man was shot.
Police said they do not have a suspect in custody, and they are still trying to determine if the victims were targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s office at 770-830-5888.
