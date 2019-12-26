Man and woman shot in the chest, police investigating

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left two men and one woman injured Thursday evening.
Police say a man and woman were found in the 100 block of Polar Rock Road with gunshot wounds to the chest, and the third victim was located in the 2100 block of Lang Drive with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
All three victims were alert and breathing.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.