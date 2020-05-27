ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to track down the person who shot a man and woman near the northwest Atlanta home.
The shooting happened near the 600 block of Commercial Avenue just after 1:00 a.m.
According to Atlanta police, the man and woman, both new to the neighborhood, were shot during some type of road rage incident.
The victims told police a four-door white sedan pulled in front of them and opened fire. At least four shots were fired.
The woman, 29, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg and left side. Police said she is in serious condition.
The man, 30, was also rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police said he is in stable condition.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
