ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A viral video has divided public opinion. The video shows a man pushing on a woman's seat because, according to her, he couldn't recline so she shouldn't be able to.
So the question is: If your seat on a plane doesn’t recline, should the person in front not recline their seat?
“How annoyed with me are you already? ," said reporter Jamie Kennedy while pushing on a seat with frequent flyer Dallas Gardner sitting in it.
"I think she did pretty well because it’s pretty annoying,” said Gardner of the woman in the video.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian also weighed in on the situation saying people should ask those behind them before they recline.
This leads to the broader question of plane etiquette. Are there certain things you should or should not do on a plane?
“No, you can do that once you land [watching a video of a man working out on a flight] go find yourself a planet fitness or whatever and work that right on out but not on the plane that’s nasty,” said Jenny Beckett who's flown for years.
“So this goes against plane etiquette?," asked reporter Jamie Kennedy.
"Definitely so [looking at a video of a woman drying her underwear with the plane's air conditioner] this is probably number one on the list,” said Junior Dabarber.
“No, no don’t do that," said Caitlinn Gardener watching a video of a man pick at his bare feet on a plane. "What are you doing if you see that?," asked Jamie. "I would stop that I would say something about thatm” said Gardener.
And the overall feeling when you're on a plane...
“Just be courteous wherever you are and then you won’t get into these situations,” said Lisa Brown who had just flown in from Dallas, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.