ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man armed with a bow and arrow who carjacked a woman Tuesday morning has been shot and captured by police.
It happened at around 6:13 a.m. along 1438 West Peachtree ST NW in Midtown.
According to police, the woman reported a man had approached her while she was in her car, fired an arrow into her windshield while demanding her to exit, then took off with her 2014 Toyota Camry.
The woman who owns the vehicle was not injured during the incident.
A similar incident took place earlier that morning at 1600 Peachtree Road. Police received reports of a man with a similar description wielding a bow and arrow attempting to take a car belonging to a local security guard.
The man was unsuccessful. Police say a third victim also reported a similar incident, but told police the man was not able to take their car either.
While investigating the incidents in Atlanta, APD was notified that a man with a bow and arrow was located near Powder Springs and Marietta Parkway. Cobb County and Marietta police both responded.
Marietta police caught up with the man at which point he allegedly got out of the vehicle and aimed the weapon at officers. In that moment, he was shot by an officer at the scene.
MPD confirms that the man was alert and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
GBI is investigating.
