Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a McDonald's restaurant while armed with a chainsaw.
The incident happened on Tuesday at a McDonald's location in Portland, Maine. According to a Facebook post by the Westbrook, Maine Police Department, 26 year-old Alice Sweet entered the restaurant and began chasing customers. He then went behind the counter, revved the chainsaw multiple times, stole food and a drink before taking off.
After the manager confronted him in the parking lot, Sweet allegedly began chasing the manager. He also damaged two vehicles parked in the parking lot. Police eventually arrested Sweet and charged him with robbery, criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest. Amazingly enough, Sweet was wearing a mask in his mugshot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.