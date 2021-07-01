Man arrested, accused of carjacking 66-year-old woman in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 21-year-old was arrested and charged in connection to a carjacking incident in Athens.
After a lengthy investigation, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Kentre Gainer of Athens who is accused of carjacking a 66-year-old woman.
On May 17, police responded to a carjacking incident on West Dougherty Street. The woman told officers that she was sitting in her vehicle when she was approached by Gainer.
According to police, Gainer then forced the woman out of her vehicle at gunpoint and then fled the scene in her car. The victim's vehicle was later recovered.
Gainer was charged with armed robbery, hijacking a vehicle, theft by taking of motor vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
