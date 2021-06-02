CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who police say punched a pregnant woman during an attempted carjacking was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
On May 2, the Clayton County police rushed to the 700 block of Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro after reports of an attempted carjacking.
The victim, who was pregnant, told officers that she was sitting in her car in the parking lot when the suspect, Donta McCalland, approached her asking for a ride. When she declined, McCalland then opened her car door and allegedly began punching her in the stomach.
In a matter of seconds, McCalland grabbed the victim's keys and pulled her out of her vehicle, but was unable to start the car, police reported. McCalland then fled on foot.
Nearly five minutes later, McCalland arrived at a gas station on Tara Boulevard where he approached another female victim while she was pumping gas into her vehicle. McCalland allegedly attacked the woman from behind and grabbed her keys. He then attempted to start her vehicle but was unable to. Police say a third victim stepped in to help the woman, but McCalland used the keys to punch him in the face. McCalland once again fled on foot; however, police were able to locate him a short distance away.
McCalland was arrested and now faces a slew of charges including: robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault, theft by taking a motor vehicle, battery, simple battery and criminal trespass.
