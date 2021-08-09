ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A dispute between two roommates ended in a stabbing, sending one to the hospital Monday evening.
The incident happened around 8:22 p.m. at a home on the 2000 block of Kimberly Road in southwest Atlanta.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his back. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say he was alert, conscious and breathing.
The initial investigation revealed that the victim and his roommate got into a dispute that quickly escalated and ended in a stabbing.
Police arrested the suspect who was in the area without incident. His charges are pending at this time.
