CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a "hate crime" in Jonesboro.
On July 30, at 2:30 a.m., Clayton County Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Tara Boulevard in reference to gunshots and criminal damage to property.
Once officers arrived, they heard another shot down Mt. Zion Road.
That is when several Clayton County Police Officers went to investigate the area where the shots were fired.
While at the scene, officers made contact with a 2016 Ford Fusion that was weaving in and out of lanes. Tag #CLW3573.
When officers made a traffic stop for failure to maintain lane, they spotted an open container along with a bag of ammunition that included shell casings in plain view in the vehicle.
Larry Foxworth, 47, who was taken into custody, made a couple of spontaneous utterances while being placed in the squad car, Police said.
Foxworth said, “I can give you a name and we can make this disappear”, “this is a hate crime and this is a targeted hit”.
While being interviewed by detectives, Foxworth admitted to shooting at the incident locations because he doesn’t like “towel heads”. He went on to say he didn’t like African Americans (using the N-word).
There are no other suspects at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.