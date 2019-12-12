ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Officers arrested a man for speeding Wednesday night after allegedly challenging Police to a race.
Alpharetta Police said they were in a routine traffic pursuit of a car that blew through a red light at an intersection off North Point Parkway when another car attempted to race the officer. The officer then pulled the second car over for speeding.
According to the Police report, the officer asked the driver why he was driving so fast. He replied that he saw the officer approaching quickly and thought it was someone trying to challenge him.
The driver was arrested and charged with speeding.
This is an on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
