GAINESVILLE (CBS46)—Gainesville police are investigating an officer involved shooting.
According to a post from Gainesville police, the incident happened just after midnight on Friday at the Home Town Studios on Jesse Jewell Parkway.
Officers responded to the extended stay on a call reporting an intoxicated person, police wrote.
“As officers attempted to make contact, the subject immediately produced a firearm and began firing,” police said.
Gainesville police returned fire at the man, however, neither the suspect nor an officer was hit, police said.
After firing several shots, the man took off running and was later arrested, Gainesville police reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.