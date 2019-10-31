ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man became the primary suspect after woman was stabbed to death late Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the victim, Leslie Bell, and the suspect, Wendell Ross, were in a romantic relationship prior to the murder on October 29 at the 1700 block of Willis Mill Rd in southwest Atlanta.
After further investigation, police were able to locate Ross at his home on Friday morning. During an in-depth interview with Ross, he confessed to police about Bell’s murder. Authorities say, Bell was discovered bleeding on the kitchen floor and had suffered from two stab wounds to the throat. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police arrested Ross and transported him to Fulton County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.