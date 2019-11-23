MONROE County, Ga. (CBS46)-- A man was arrested after he was accused of stabbing another man late Friday evening in Monroe County.
Around 10:30 p.m. Monroe County Police arrived at a home at Mace Manor after receiving a person stabbed call. Deputies found a man stabbed in the chest and he has been identified as Jeffrey Breedlove.
Breedlove told officers that a man named Justin Bradford, who lives in the same area, was his attacker. He was transported to Navicent and officials said he was reported conscious and alert.
Bradford was taken into custody and transported to Monroe County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault.
The incident remains under investigation.
