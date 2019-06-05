ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who barricaded himself inside a hotel room at the Ramada Inn has been taken into police custody.T
According to police, the individual is barricaded in the Ramada Inn located in the 3000 block of Mansell Road. Police responded to calls regarding a guest who would not leave the hotel around 2:10 p.m.
Hotel staff told police the guest caused a scene in the lobby. When officers arrived, the male guest barricaded himself in his hotel room and made threats to shoot them.
North Fulton SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Teams are on the scene attempting to negotiate with the suspect.
