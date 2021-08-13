GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Griffin Police requested assistance from Georgia State Patrol during a high-speed pursuit Friday.

Atlanta Police Detectives started the pursuit of a murder suspect, before being joined by Griffin Police along with Troopers from GSP Post 1.

The suspect eventually struck a gold Buick on N. Hill Street near Quilly Street, leading to both drivers being life-flighted to Atlanta Medical Center.

GSP investigated the crash on behalf of Griffin Police. APD announced they would handle the non-traffic related charges against the suspect while GSP would handle any traffic-related infractions.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Demarcus Brinkley of Griffin. He was reported as driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT.

Investigators confirmed that Brinkley was wanted as a person-of-interest in connection to the kidnapping and murder of a woman in Atlanta early Friday morning. CBS46 was told that the investigation remains active, with no charges filed at this time.

