PALMETTO, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Palmetto Police Department arrested a suspect who was involved in a shooting that left one dead Thursday evening.
Officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. to a home on Chestnut Oak Drive after reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, police found a 25-year-old man dead inside the garage area of the home.
Witnesses told officers that they saw a black man fleeing the area on foot with a handgun.
After several hours, Simeon Kelley was soon taken into custody without incident, as he attempted to cross the perimeter, police said.
Kelley was transported to Fulton County jail and charged with murder.
