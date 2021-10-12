ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 52-year-old man has been arrested after a decomposing body was found Oct. 9 in dumpster behind a business at 195 Chastain Meadows Court in Kennesaw.
The Cobb County Police Department says officers were dispatched to the location around 2:21 p.m. Saturday and determined the death was suspicious.
Investigators identified a suspect and have charged Garfield Royes Norris of Kennesaw with multiple charges, including Concealing a Death, Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft by Conversion, and Removing or Affixing a License Plate with Intent to Conceal or Misrepresent.
The Atlanta Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office assisted Cobb investigators.
A preliminary identification of the victim has been made but investigators are still working to get a true positive identification. They will then notify next of kin before releasing the deceased peson's name.
The coroner will determine the official cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.