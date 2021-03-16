A Hall County man was arrested after police said he reportedly exposed himself to a juvenile.
The incident happened on March 12 inside of a business at the 3200 block of Cleveland Highway, according to a statement from the Hall County sheriff’s office.
Police were called to the business after a female juvenile employee said a man exposed himself to her Friday evening.
During the investigation, officers identified Alexander Murphy, 20, as the suspect.
Murphy was arrested at him home on Sunday near where the alleged incident happened.
Deputies said he was released from jail after he posted a $1,300 bond.
