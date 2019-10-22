BARTOW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A person called police after spotting a man sitting his car with his lower region exposed in Adairsville.
On Friday October 11, a bystander saw the driver of a black Toyota Camry sitting in his car with his genitals exposed in the parking lot of a Food Lion. The person then advised police that the vehicle had left the parking lot and was headed in an unknown direction.
Moments later, police found the vehicle at an address in Adairsville. Authorities say, upon speaking with the owner of the car officers were able to determine who was the driver. When officers attempted to speak to the driver, he was no where to be found.
Police identified the driver to be 21-year-old Dakota Tucker of Adairsville and according to officials he was also wanted by Gordon County Sheriff's Department.
Within a matter of minutes, officers were able to locate Tucker and the vehicle he had been driving. Tucker was immediately arrested and transported to Bartow County Jail.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News.
