BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- The victim of a pedestrian accident in a Walmart parking lot has died from his injuries.
Geoffrey Francovich, 65, was the victim of a pedestrian accident while he was walking through a crosswalk at the Buford store on Oct. 27. He was transported to a local hospital and later died on Nov. 5 as a result of his injuries.
Frankovich was hit by Mario DePaz Hurtarte. De Paz Hurarte fled the scene and was involved in another hit and run at the intersection of Hamilton Mill Road and Sardis Church Road. He was arrested at the scene and charged with reckless driving, hit and run, driving without a license plate, improper class of license place and failure to obey a traffic control device.
The Accident Investigation Unit is now leading the investigation due to Frankovich’s death. De Paz Hurarte could face additional charges.
