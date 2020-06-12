PAULDING CO. (CBS46)—A Paulding County man is facing murder charges after detectives said he fatally shot his stepfather.
On June 7, police responded to a person shot call near the 99 block of Summer Glen Trails in Dallas, a press release from the Paulding County Sheriff's office stated.
When officers arrived, Kevin Murr, 56, was found dead inside of a home, deputies wrote. Murr was reportedly shot several times.
According to deputies, witnesses indicated Clark Anderson, 22, allegedly shot Murr during a domestic dispute. Murr, deputies wrote, dated Anderson’s mom.
Deputies allegedly recovered the gun involved in the shooting, and Anderson was booked at the Paulding County jail on murder charges.
