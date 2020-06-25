ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A male suspect is in police custody after barricading himself inside a home on Woodstock Road. The North Fulton SWAT team was called to the home Thursday afternoon following police response to a shots fired call.
A witness claims the man fired multiple shots before barricading himself in the home.
Roswell Police say they were familiar with the suspect involved in the incident, however they were uncertain if others were inside the home.
With the use of a SWAT negotiator and assistance of the father, who lives at the home, the suspect peacefully exited home after several hours. He was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.
