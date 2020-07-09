FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An hours long SWAT situation at a Hampton home ended in an arrest early Friday morning.
The SWAT team was called to the home on 6000 block of Mountain Vista Court after reports of a domestic issue that lead to Stephan Reynolds, 45, to barricade himself. Police said Reynolds had several weapons inside the home.
After several hours, police were able to apprehend Reynolds who was in close proximity to an AR-15 rifle at the time.
Reynolds was charged with two counts of False Imprisonment, Aggravated Assault with a Gun, Aggravated Battery and Cruelty to Children. He was transported to Forsyth County Jail where he is being held on no bond.
