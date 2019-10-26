ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into thirty-three vehicles early Saturday morning.
Around 5 a.m. police arrived at the 600 block of Seminole Avenue in northwest Atlanta and found three suspects who were involved in the car break-ins fleeing the scene.
Officers were able to arrest one suspect during the incident; however, two are on the run.
Joshua Wynder, 20, was transported to Fulton County Jail.
Police are searching for the two other suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.