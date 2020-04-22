ROCKDALE CO., GA (CBS46)—A Walton County male was arrested after deputies say he committed a series of snatch and grabs.
According to a press release from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s office, on April 14, deputies responded to a snatch and grab call at the Family Dollar on Ga. Highway 138 NE in Conyers.
A man allegedly reached over the counter and stole money from the register as the clerk was preparing to give a customer change for a purchase, the release stated.
Deputies believed the suspect was responsible for similar snatch and grab robberies in Loganville, Monroe, Covington, and Athens.
Detectives coordinated with surrounding departments and they were able to charge Moses J. Tidwell with the crime.
Tidwell was arrested in Monroe and booked into the Walton County Jail n robbery and probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.